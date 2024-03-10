StockNews.com Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

