StockNews.com Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 2.6 %
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.