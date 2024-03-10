StockNews.com Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.57 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

