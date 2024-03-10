StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $13.80 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

