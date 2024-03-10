StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

MDRX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

