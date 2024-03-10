StockNews.com Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI stock opened at $341.79 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

