StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market cap of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 338,434 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 200.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

