StockNews.com Upgrades EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EnerSys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

