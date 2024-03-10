Stratis Hits Market Cap of $251.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $251.38 million and $33.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.79 or 0.05620657 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00020169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00020395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003980 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,076,537 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

