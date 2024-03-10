Streakk Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $295,785.18 and $12,325.48 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02849537 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,849.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

