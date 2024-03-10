Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.50 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Strike token can currently be bought for $16.28 or 0.00023384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $74.77 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,591,656 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

