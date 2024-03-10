Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $382.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.60170871 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $427,263,156.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

