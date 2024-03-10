S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
