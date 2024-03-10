S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

