Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

