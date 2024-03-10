Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s FY2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Talphera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Talphera stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Talphera has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

