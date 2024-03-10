Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.81.

TPR opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

