Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $125.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

