Target (NYSE:TGT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $206.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

