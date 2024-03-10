TD Securities Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$22.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.40.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
