Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Teleflex worth $34,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $224.40 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

