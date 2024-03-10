Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $127.03 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $127.03 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,803,601,058,625 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,246,869,574 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

