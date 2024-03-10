Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.04.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 27,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

