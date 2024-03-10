Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

