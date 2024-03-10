Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,719. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

