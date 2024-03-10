The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

