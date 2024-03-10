The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,922,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,960 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

