The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Athena Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Athena Investment Management cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.35. 2,162,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $371.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

