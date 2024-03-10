The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $373.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.46 and a 200 day moving average of $329.79. The company has a market cap of $371.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

