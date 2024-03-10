The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $35,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $111,338. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

AEIS opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.