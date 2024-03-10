The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.