The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 571,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,316. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

