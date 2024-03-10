Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$180.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$180.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $930,645 over the last ninety days. 69.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$211.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$159.25 and a 52 week high of C$217.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8582358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

