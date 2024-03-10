TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,864 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $68,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. 8,088,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

