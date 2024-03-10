TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 147,805 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147,805 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $72,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 297,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

