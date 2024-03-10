TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $55.77 Million in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,443,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,774,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on HCP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 2,746,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,655. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HashiCorp Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
