TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 97,538 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,538 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

BRO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

