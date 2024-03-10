TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,416. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TimkenSteel by 312.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

