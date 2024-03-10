TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.
Insider Transactions at TimkenSteel
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,416. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
