Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,546,159 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.