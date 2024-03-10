Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $139.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

