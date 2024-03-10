Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,313.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.