Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $223.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.