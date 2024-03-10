Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 171,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after buying an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

