Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 37,719 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

