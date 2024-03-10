Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock worth $3,919,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AVY opened at $215.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.