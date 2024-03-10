Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

