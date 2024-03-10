Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 148,029 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

