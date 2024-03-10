Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

