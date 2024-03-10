Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABG opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

