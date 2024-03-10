Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $280.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,893 shares of company stock valued at $29,382,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

