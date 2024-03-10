Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $78.75 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

