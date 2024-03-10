Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.